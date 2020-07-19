BOSC Preview: reopening info, demographics request, request on middle schools

The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) is set to meet at 6 p.m. on July 20 for their July meeting. Here are just a few of the topics they are expected to discuss.

School Reopening

Although a final decision isn’t expected until August on whether students at Manchester’s public schools will return to in-person learning, continue remote learning or engage in a hybrid system, Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt will brief the BOSC on information regarding the three possible learning formats.

When pressed in recent months, Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gillis has indicated flexibility will be key in any plan given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Demographics for District Employees

Ward 1 BOSC Member James Porter is seeking additional information on the racial breakdown of the district’s employees to review recruitment of teachers from minority populations.

Porter also is seeking a review of four non-discrimination policies currently in the distict’s handbook.

Pausing Middle School Reconfiguration

At-Large BOSC Member is requesting that the BOSC pauses any further actions or expenditures to add fifth grade classes to the city’s public middle schools until the impact of COVID-19 on the city’s schools is fully understood and the current facilities review is complete.

Parkside Middle School became a Grade 5 to 8 school in 2019 and the BOSC approved a request earlier this year that is eventually expected to make Southside Middle School a Grade 5 to 8 school as well.

An attempt by the Manchester Board of Aldermen to stop bonding for conversions at the other two city middle schools failed earlier this month.