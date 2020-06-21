BOSC Preview: Re-entrance, crossing guards, and what’s on tap for July

The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) is set to meet on June 22. Here’s a look at a few of the topics on their agenda.

“Re-Entrance” Proposal

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt is expected to propose developing a “Comprehensive Plan to Successfully ‘Re-enter’ Learning for School Year 2020-’21 and Beyond.” The plan aims to create more innovative and equitable teaching approaches as Manchester’s public schools plan for the next school year.

In agenda material presented to the BOSC, the plan has a price tag of $297,250 for the timeframe of June 2020 to May 2021 to be given to 2Revolutions, a key consulting group partnered with Manchester Proud.

School Crossing Guards

Although school crossing guards have not been working since Manchester’s public schools went to remote learning, the question remains whether or not they will be paid under existing contractual obligations with the Manchester Police Department.

Recent CARES Act aid money from the New Hampshire Department of Education cannot be used to pay for work that was not performed, so the BOSC will have to decide whether it seeks to pay or not pay the crossing guards.

Meeting in July

The 2019’-’20 School Year has officially ended and the BOSC is entering several weeks with a reduced meeting schedule.

That being said, the BOSC will discuss whether they should hold a meeting in July to discuss possible items.

Eight of the board’s 15 members responded to an availability poll for dates: Ward 1’s James Porter, Ward 3’s Karen Soule, Ward 4’s Leslie Want, Ward 5’s Jeremy Dobson, Ward 7’s Peter Perich, Ward 12’s Leslie Thomas and At-Large members Joseph Lachance and James O’Connell.

All eight say they can meet on July 20. Thomas said she was unavailable on July 21 and July 28. Soule said she was unavailable on July 27. Lachance says he is unavailable on July 13, and Want and Dobson did not reply regarding July 13.