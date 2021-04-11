BOSC Preview: In-Person Learning and several policy updates

The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) will be holding meetings on April 12, 13 and 14. Here are a few highlights from what they are expected to discuss.

An Update on the Return to Five-Day-a-Week In-Person Learning

Recently, the BOSC approved a return to full in-person learning for the week of May 3, which would allow two weeks after the bulk of district personnel receive their second COVID-19 vaccine shot as well as time during April Vacation to prepare for the return.

Since then however, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued an executive order taking place on April 19 requiring all schools to return to full in-person learning with some exceptions.

The Manchester School District (MANSD) has filed a request to be exempted from the Governor’s decision, with MANSD Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt providing an update to the BOSC on Monday.

BOSC Ethics Policy Update

After proposed amendments to the BOSC’s ethics policy could not find consensus on March 8, the BOSC Policy Committee will go back to the drawing board on Tuesday.

The updates to the ethics policy to be discussed on Tuesday include references to BOSC Rules regarding MANSD policies on excellence and equity, respecting proper channels of action for internal school issues and the guidelines for debates during BOSC meetings.

Disciplinary Policy Update

On Tuesday, the BOSC Policy Committee will also look at an expansion of the MANSD Policy on Student Discipline that elaborates when and why students may receive disciplinary measures such as detention, suspension and expulsion.