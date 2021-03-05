BOSC Preview: Hallsville, Concord, spring sports

The Manchester Board of School Committeee (BOSC) will be meeting on Monday, March 8, with several other committee meetings during the week. Here’s a look at some of the things they’re expected to discuss.

State Legislation Impacting Manchester Schools

In previous meetings, it’s been unclear whether leaders of the BOSC have the authority to speak on behalf of the entire board when testifying on bills in Concord. On Tuesday, they’ll decide on ratification of a recent phone poll addressing that issue.

In a 14-1 vote, the new BOSC rule would allow Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in her role as BOSC Chair, BOSC Vice Chair Leslie Want (Ward 4) and Manchester School District (MSD) Superintendent Dr. John Goldhardt to speak on behalf of the entire board on legislative matters that have either a positive or negative impact on the MSD.

Joseph Lachance (At-Large) voted in opposition.

Later in the consent agenda, the board will act upon a resolution recommended by the Special Committee on Education Legislation asking that a letter be sent opposing House Bill 20, a piece of legislation retained in Committee in Concord seeking to expand charter schools.

The Special Committee on Education Legislation meets again on Tuesday at 5 p.m., with no agenda yet available as of Friday afternoon.

Spring Sports

As the winter sports season winds down, the BOSC will determine whether or not to allow spring sports to begin. The sports would include baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and track and field at the high school level as well as soccer and track and field at the middle school level.

Practice would begin on March 29 with game play set to begin on April 12. All athletes will be required to wear masks during play except in track and field, where masks will required at all times except for direct participation in events.

Hallsville Student Dispersals

With plans to close Hallsville Elementary School underway, the BOSC now has where the current 218 Hallsville students will go when the school closes this summer.

Adjustment of current staff to other schools is also an item that will be part of the planning process.

A copy of the handout in Monday’s BOSC packet regarding the Hallsville discussion can be found below.