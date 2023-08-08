BOSC praises administrators for winning exclusive $7.6 million SAMHSA grant

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) Finance and Facilities Committee expressed their exuberation on Thursday night regarding $26,578,734.85 in new grant funding, including an exclusive $7,653,031 federal grant awarded to the district earlier in the day.

That new grant was part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Project Aware program, which is given to just 21 school districts across the United States.

If the full BOSC accepts the grant, it would be allocated to all 21 public schools in the city to help support behavioral health, reduce incidents of school violence and increase school safety initiatives.

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis said that the approximately $26.5 million is likely only the beginning of targeted grant funding initiatives that could be incoming in a strategic plan that fits within the district’s needs.

Finance and Facilities Chair Jim O’Connell echoed comments by At-Large BOSC Member Peter Argeropoulos that this grant is sorely needed given the size and lack of per-pupil funding in the district, also praising Gillis and her team for their efforts.

“I’m reminded of the old adage that adversity is the father of invention,” said O’Connell. “Kudos to Dr. Gillis and her team for seeking opportunities across the U.S. to get these awards.”

The other grants included…

$9,010,242.86 in Title I grants for improving basic programs and academic achievement

$1,311,067.47 in Title II grants for preparing, training and recruiting high quality teachers and principals

$418,563.32 in Title III grants to support English learners and immigrant students

$765,435.40 in Title IVa grants for student support and academic enrichment

$129,757.52 in IDEA grants to support special education preschool programs

$69,785.09 in McKinney-Vento (homeless student) grants

$60,108.40 in ADP (Adult Learner) grants

$990,000 in 21 st Century Learning Center grants at six-school program (Jewett, Webster, Weston, Beech, Northwest, Wilson)

Century Learning Center grants at six-school program (Jewett, Webster, Weston, Beech, Northwest, Wilson) $630,435 in 21 st Century Learning Center grants for an eight-school program (Bakersville, Gossler Park, McDonough, Parker-Varney, Hillside, McLaughlin, Parkside, Southside)

Century Learning Center grants for an eight-school program (Bakersville, Gossler Park, McDonough, Parker-Varney, Hillside, McLaughlin, Parkside, Southside) $300,000 in CMF Kids grant to upgrade playgrounds for disabled students at Gossler Park and Bakersville schools

$2,939.82 in NH Department of Environmental Services grants for drinking water lead remediation

$50,000 in SSIP Pilot Grants for a two-year program that will help reading training and coaching opportunities for K-4 staff and family support in literacy development at Northwest Elementary School

$409,195 in fresh fruit and vegetable program grants

$130,772 in Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Grants to purchase local, minimally processed foods with emphasis given to producers who are socially disadvantaged

$5,000 from the Manchester Rotary Club to support the adult diploma program

$10,000 from Manchester Proud to provide additional books for the Bookmobile

$10,000 from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to provide additional supplies to teachers

$10,000 from Fidelity Investments in teacher appreciation kits.

A special meeting of the full BOSC to provide public comment on the grants will be held in the future prior to a vote on the full board’s decision on the committee’s recommendation on Tuesday, which unanimously recommended that the grants be accepted.