BOSC officially asks Charter Commission to reconvene

Thursday, July 2, 2020 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Education, Government, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Handwriting on the wall inside the Manchester School District offices. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Earlier this week, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) approved a letter requesting that the Manchester School Charter Commission resume its work and draft a new recommendation for voters regarding parts of the city charter impacting the Manchester School District.

Ward 9 BOSC Member Arthur Beaudry made the motion after he was informed that voters would not be able to vote on the recommendations until city elections in November 2021 barring a special election, precluding the need to rush the matter.

Additionally, Beaudry voiced his frustration with the recommendations keeping the Board of Aldermen as the final arbiters regarding overrides of the school district’s expenditure and appropriations caps, better known as the “tax cap.”

At-Large BOSC Member Joseph Lachance, also a member of the Charter Commission, said the proposals were a compromise and that the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is currently looking at the changes proposed by the Commission. He also stated his understanding that the changes will be on the ballot during the November 2020 State and Federal election if approved by the Attorney General’s Office.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said she did not agree with all of the recommendations, but also noted that the citizens of Manchester elected them last year and that had to be respected.

The motion passed 11-4, with Craig joining Karen Soule of Ward 3, Leslie Want of Ward 4 and Jeremy Dobson of Ward 5.

More information on the recommendations can be seen here.

About Andrew Sylvia 1662 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.