BOSC moves forward $189 million Fiscal Year 2023 budget

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) approved moving forward a proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Manchester School District budget to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Wednesday night totaling $189,097,818.

That figure comes from the three-year average consumer price index average of 3.57%, the figure that creates the district’s tax cap limit for expenditures and revenues required for initial budget proposals in the city’s charter. The 3.57% increase in expenditures was actually $190,526,602; but under the city charter both revenues and expenditures must be equal, requiring the expenditure figure to decrease to the lower number.

The budget found unanimous approval except for Ward 6 BOSC Member Ken Tassey Jr. and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. Craig asked Manchester School District leadership to better explain the value in what’s being proposed from the budget, telling the BOSC that members of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen were unlikely to support any expenditure requests above the tax cap given a shortfall in revenue forcing level-funding in other city departments.

Craig also asked district leadership to remove approximately $1.5 million in general fund spending from the transportation budget and replace it with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding received from the federal government for COVID relief since recent spikes in transportation costs came largely due to COVID-related changes such a 19 percent jump in special education transportation and a 130 percent jump in McKinney-Vento related transportation costs.

At-Large BOSC Member Jim O’Connell refused to accept Craig’s request for a friendly amendment regarding ESSER funds and the transportation budget when he moved to approve the budget.

O’Connell wanted to also support several positions initially proposed, but withdrawn by district leaders after indicating that a fresh look at inefficiencies and vacant positions would be prudent before pursuing the new positions.

“We need to have an honest conversation,” he said. “We can’t do all the things we want to do and we need to find what we need to do.”

Ward 5 BOSC Member Jason Bonilla expressed concern about the delay on filling the new positions, which would have included three new English Language Learner teachers and four new bi-lingual liaisons, feeling that not filling those positions went against the district’s goals of educational equity for all students.

“When I hear words like pause or slow, it does raise a flag for me,” he said. “This delays help to people who really need it.”

An additional $42 million is also included in the proposed FY’ 23 School District budget through revenue sources not subject to the tax cap such as the school and food nutrition fund and special revenue funds.

Following the approval of the budget, interim Superintendent Jen Gillis released the following statement.

“I want to thank the Board of School Committee for their support of this budget, which provides critical educational supports for our students, maintains class sizes, makes continued investments in technology infrastructure, and meets obligations,” Gillis said. ”We appreciate the thoughtful questions and feedback we received tonight. This work is far from complete, and we will be mindful of this feedback as we move forward in the budget process.”

Following the meeting, several BOSC members remained for a meeting of special committee to hire a new superintendent. Recently resigned Manchester School District Superintendent John Goldhardt was hired to a new job in Carson City, Nev. on Tuesday.

O’Connell said he seeks to make the process as transparent as possible and hopes to provide a final candidate by June 1.