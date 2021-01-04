BOSC meeting set for Wednesday on facilities study

Monday, January 4, 2021 Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) has postponed a series of listening sessions on a proposed district facility study after deciding to convene a full-board meeting to potentially propose changes to that study.

The BOSC Committee on Finance and Facilities voiced concerns over the study, which recommended closing four schools, opening two new schools and renovating others without providing information they felt was vital to any school closure discussion.

Initially, the listening sessions were set to occur on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. A replacement date for the listening sessions as not yet been set, with replacement dates expected over the next few weeks.

A revised copy of the study as well as another similar study from 2018 can be found below.


