BOSC honors retiring teachers with 1,557 years combined experience

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, the Manchester Board of School Committee, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and leaders of the Manchester School District honored 63 retiring teachers with a combined 1,557 years of combined experience.

“This is always a bittersweet time of year. We’re always so happy for our retirees, but we’re so sad to lose their experience,” said Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen. “You have touched countless lives and left our district in a better place than you found it. We thank you for everything.”

A full list of the retirees being honored can be found below.