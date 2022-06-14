BOSC honors retiring teachers with 1,557 years combined experience

Monday, June 13, 2022 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Education, Government, News, School News 0

(l to r) Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, McDonough Elementary School Teacher Judith Godbout, Manchester School District Superintendent Jenn Gillis and Board of School Committee Vice Chairman Jim O’Connell. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, the Manchester Board of School Committee, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and leaders of the Manchester School District honored 63 retiring teachers with a combined 1,557 years of combined experience.

“This is always a bittersweet time of year. We’re always so happy for our retirees, but we’re so sad to lose their experience,” said Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen. “You have touched countless lives and left our district in a better place than you found it. We thank you for everything.”

A full list of the retirees being honored can be found below.

First NameLast NameSchoolYears of Service
SandraChapmanCentral47
LaurenceKellyMemorial/Hillside44
CathyMoufargeParkside44
SusanO’ConnorWebster44
JaneClaytonCentral42
SandraDuguayParkside36
PatriciaEllisCentral36
JudithGodboutMcDonough36
JamesVitaglianoCentral/Bakersville36
AnitaWilliamsonSmyth36
DeborahMillerCentral35
KathleenWaltonNorthwest34.2
TerriErsickMcDonough34
KathrynJaskolkaMemorial32
KatherineRossiJewett31
BethBrissonMcLaughlin30
JanetMillerWest30
ElenaPollockNorthwest30
MeganRoukeySmyth/Gossler29.5
LindaLeeWeston29
RobertReismanWest27
PatriciaTaylorAdministration27
JudithSullivanSouthside25.3
MelissaDumontBeech25
CarolynGulaGreen Acres25
BarbaraSchwalbeParkside25
ShawnaMorleyGreen Acres24
MariaSeitzParkside24
LisaMorelliGreen Acres23.5
JoanneBarnerWebster23
JudithSullivanSouthside22.2
LindaAmiraultSouthside22
JoanneConfortiMcDonough22
KathrynCoveyMcLaughlin22
AnnKalaskyGreen Acres22
DarleneLeClerc-ConleyHillside22
TamiO’ReillyGreen Acres22
LynetteStandishDistrict22
ArmelleTrogischMST22
TarynZuccalaCentral22
GeralynneBeaudryBakersville21.8
KarenDugreWilson21.5
BarbaraBoydParkside20.4
TerrySeaveyBakersville20.3
WendyCroasdaleGreen Acres20
StephanieDiPietroMcDonough20
HelenHandleyWebster20
JoanLevineMemorial20
JadePottsJewett20
CorneliaReismanWest20
DonnaTremblayMST-CTE20
SusanPerryGreen Acres18.9
HeatherDuffleyWebster18
SallyEarleMcLaughlin18
MagdaTahounWeston18
ConitaWongMemorial17.1
MaryanneWoodWest16
PatriciaMorrisGreen Acres15
ElizabethVan UdenMST14
HopeInmanMcLaughlin13
ClaudiaLibisJewett9
SandraMarchwiczSmyth7
MichelleRogersSouthside5

 

