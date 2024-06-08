BOSC given proposal for new joint softball team

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) on June 10 will hear a proposal to create a cooperative softball team consisting of players from Manchester Central, West and Memorial High Schools for the 2025 Spring Season.

Over the past four years, Central and Memorial have run a co-operative team while West and Trinity did the same. However, Trinity has indicated they no longer wish to continue their partnership with West.

Manchester School District Athletic Coordinator Christine Telge has reached out to high schools in nearby towns to see if they would partner with West, without success. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association currently does not allow three schools to host a joint softball team, but Telge believes an exception can be made with BOSC approval.

The move follows a trend of team consolidation in recent years for Manchester’s public high schools, joining girls’ soccer, ice hockey and baseball.

If approved, the change would have no fiscal impact on the district budget.