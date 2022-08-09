BOSC gets back-to-school preparation update from administrators

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee returned from their July break on Monday to hear several preliminary updates on preparations for the upcoming school year.

Manchester School District Network Director Forrest Ransdell told members of the board that 61 “critical” positions across the district remained unfilled, down from 122 on June 13. Of those 61 positions, nine had applicants awaiting a job interview.

Additionally, 59 “non-critical” employee vacancies also remained, in part due to a transition of the district’s nurses from being city employees to school district employees.

Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis said that an assistant superintendent candidate was scheduled to be interviewed later in the week and an update regarding the human resources director position was available, but could not be discussed in public session.

Ransdell also warned that the city’s public high schools could face shortages of qualified math teachers and foreign language teachers, although principals and teachers at all levels are developing contingency plans if staffing shortages continue.

Due to classroom space needs, two early childhood preschool classrooms are being moved from Smyth Road Elementary School to Webster Elementary School and one early childhood preschool classroom will be moved from Parker Varney Elementary School to McDonough Elementary School.

Overall however, Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen reported that class sizes are down, leading to praise from several members of the board.

Gillis told the board that information regarding a $15 an hour minimum wage for paraprofessional educators, an item supported by several members of the public earlier in the meeting would be announced at the board’s next meeting on Aug. 22

She added that an update on the district’s facility needs would also be provided on Aug. 22.