BOSC delays action on return-to-school metrics

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After six hours, three-and-a-half of which were spent hearing about a back-to-school plan, the Manchester Board of School Committee scheduled a special meeting next Monday to deliberate further on metrics determining returning to in-person learning.

A 3-2 recommendation of the plan was passed at a special meeting of the Board of School Committee’s Policy Committee prior to the full board meeting. Leslie Want (Ward 4), Peter Perich (Ward 8) and Dr. Nicole Leapley (Ward 11) supported the plan while Arthur Beaudry (Ward 9) and James O’Connell (At-Large) opposed it.

O’Connell and Beaudry both felt that portions of the Step 2 and Step 3 criteria were too vague and also addressed concerns over whether these metrics would be automatically implemented. Beaudry also also expressed a need for a “green” level in addition to the current red, orange and yellow levels in the plan, putting it in line with the four-tiered plans found in other comparable metric triggers found in other districts elsewhere in New Hampshire. Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gillis said a green level could be easily added. As of Aug. 24, the city would be in the “yellow” level, with four COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.

A full copy of the proposal can be found below.