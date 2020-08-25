BOSC delays action on return-to-school metrics

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Education, Government 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After six hours, three-and-a-half of which were spent hearing about a back-to-school plan, the Manchester Board of School Committee scheduled a special meeting next Monday to deliberate further on metrics determining returning to in-person learning.

A 3-2 recommendation of the plan was passed at a special meeting of the Board of School Committee’s Policy Committee prior to the full board meeting. Leslie Want (Ward 4), Peter Perich (Ward 8) and Dr. Nicole Leapley (Ward 11) supported the plan while Arthur Beaudry (Ward 9) and James O’Connell (At-Large) opposed it.

O’Connell and Beaudry both felt that portions of the Step 2 and Step 3 criteria were too vague and also addressed concerns over whether these metrics would be automatically implemented. Beaudry also also expressed a need for a “green” level in addition to the current red, orange and yellow levels in the plan, putting it in line with the four-tiered plans found in other comparable metric triggers found in other districts elsewhere in New Hampshire. Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gillis said a green level could be easily added. As of Aug. 24, the city would be in the “yellow” level, with four COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days.

A full copy of the proposal can be found below.

About Andrew Sylvia 1741 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.