BOSC approves optional mask usage this fall for students when seated in class

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) ratified a phone poll on Monday allowing students to go without wearing masks when they are seated in classrooms or outside when they return to in-person instruction next fall.

Every member of the BOSC supported the proposal on the phone poll, excluding Julie Turner (Ward 1), who opposed the measure, and Dr. Nicole Leapley (Ward 11), who abstained.

Turner based her opposition on the fact that she has children under the age of 12, who cannot currently be vaccinated. Pfizer and Moderna are testing specialized versions of the COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, with results expected by the end of the summer.

While Turner said she didn’t like her children needing to wear masks, she felt that it was irresponsible to force parents into a decision where they might be forced into choices that could accidentally bring a case of COVID-19 back into homes.

“I sit here tonight with a little bit of discomfort, actually a lot of discomfort, about these precautions,” said Turner.

BOSC Member Jeremy Dobson (Ward 5) appreciated Turner’s situation, but noted that the decision was made by looking at data and that students would still be required to wear masks when inside hallways or other indoor areas outside of the classroom.

Dobson also noted that additional phone polls can be taken before the fall if infection rates change.

Manchester Health Department Director Anna Thomas said she felt comfortable with the proposal given current infection rates in the city, which are down to approximately 5 or 6 cases per day.

As of June 14, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported that 5,573 children under age 10 have been recorded as infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 10 hospitalized and none dying from COVID-19.

The proposal was approved on a voice vote.