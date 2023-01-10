BOSC approves joint Central/West girls soccer team for two years

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Education, High School Sports, Sports 0
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Education, High School Sports, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Central girls’ soccer team after winning the state championship in 2017. They won again in 2018. Submitted photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. –  Just four years after winning a state championship, Manchester Central will no longer have its own girls’ soccer team.

On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee approved a proposal that would merge Central’s team with the team at Manchester West for the next two years, due primarily to decreased participation among students at both schools.

During the 2022 season, Central went 1-15 in NHIAA Division I play and West has won just one game in the past six years. Neither team has made any cuts to their team in the past six years.

The move follows other sports team mergers among Manchester public high schools in baseball and hockey.

Manchester School District Athletic Director Christine Telge said that part of the decline in girls’ soccer enrollment comes from the decline of nearby towns, such as Hooksett, sending their students to Manchester schools. Telge also said that part of the decline comes from the lack of feeder programs developing student athletes at middle schools and elementary schools in the city as well as non-school soccer programs available for high school-aged girls that competes for time commitments.

It has yet to be determined whether the new cooperative team will practice at Padden Field (Central’s site) or the George W. Smith Complex (West’s site), although Telge said she would investigate potentially alternating between the two sites and also possibly alternating home games between the teams’ two current home fields: William Bill Meisel Veterans’ Memorial Field (West) and Gill Stadium (Central).

Telge is also hopeful that there will be enough players for a joint-junior varsity team as well and that the unification will only last for two years.

She added that there will be a boys team and girls team at each middle school playing next season.

central
The Central girls’ soccer team has won seven state championships as of 2023. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts