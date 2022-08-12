Boots on the Ground: Volunteers sought for Aug. 20 clean-up of abandoned encampments

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester’s H.O.P.E. initiative has organized its first-ever “Boots on the Ground” community clean-up event, focused on abandoned encampments throughout the City of Manchester. This event, set for Aug. 20 and sponsored in part by SERVPRO of Manchester, aims at encouraging collaboration in the community while helping to beautify our city.

Servpro will host a post-event celebration of community on Aug. 21 at their headquarters, 187 Londonderry Turnpike, in Hooksett.

Still needed: sponsors and volunteers.

ServPro will provide all materials and additional support. In collaboration with the Manchester Fire Department, and the Department of Public Works, a ServPro team will remove all biohazardous materials from the encampments prior to the community-wide clean-up event.

All community volunteers are requested to fill out the registration form provided using this link by August 15 in order to be assigned an encampment prior to the clean-up day. For added fun, the teams will also compete with one another in a contest to see which group can pick up the most trash or the most unusual item. There will be prizes for competition winners. This will not only be a beneficial clean-up for the community, but a great way to get to know your neighbors!

Following the clean-up, on Sunday, August 21, from 1-3 p.m., all volunteers and sponsors are invited to the Boots on the Ground celebration and awards ceremony at ServPro of Manchester located at 187 Londonderry Turnpike, Hooksett NH 03106. We look forward to seeing you on August 20 for the First Annual Community Clean-up! With boots in hand, we can and will maintain and beautify the Queen City! See you there!

About the Initiative, and how to become a Sponsor

The City of Manchester, NH’s newest initiative, H.OP.E. (Housing Options Promote Empowerment), is a federally-recognized not-for-profit governmental entity tasked with providing a Homeless Housing System that incorporates emergency, transitional, and special needs housing, and permanent affordable housing options.

Through city-wide collaborative partnerships, this program supports all organizations that provide housing and critical support services to the homeless and unhoused citizens of Manchester.

The H.O.P.E. concept prioritizes “All People and All Incomes of the Queen City.”

We are requesting support for the City of Manchester’s H.O.P.E. Homeless and Housing Fund and assistance with our First Annual “Boots on the Grounds” event to clean up abandoned encampments throughout the City of Manchester. As a Corporate sponsor, your employees will have an opportunity to volunteer and help us to uplift our city. The “Boots on the Ground” event is scheduled for August 20, 2022. This event creates a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together to clean up and celebrate the City of Manchester. Please see the attached Sponsorship Package and Tax Exemption information for your review and consideration. In recognition of your support, we will use the sponsorship levels attached for your company’s branding and highlights throughout the event.

Any assistance you could provide will be greatly appreciated, celebrated, and shared. If you should require additional information, please feel free to contact me. Thank you for your time and consideration in this matter.

To participate as a sponsor at one of the below levels contact Schonna Green at sgreen@manchesternh.gov or calling 603-792-3859