Booster Blitz Ahead: Registration open for COVID-19 booster sites with appointments for Dec. 11

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire on Wednesday opened registration for “Operation Booster Blitz,” 15 community-based sites that will be held on Saturday, December 11 across the state.

Registration is now open at vaccines.nh.gov. Appointments can be made for up to five people at a time through one account. 10,000 appointments will be available across the 15 sites.

“As New England states and New Hampshire continue to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, and with uncertainties about the new Omicron variant, it is more important than ever that folks get their booster shots to help protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Through opportunities like these Booster Blitz locations, New Hampshire continues to work to open up access to vaccines as much as possible, in addition to pharmacy sites and doctor’s offices.”

Sites will be located at the following locations:

Berlin: Brown Elementary School at 190 Norway Street

Brown Elementary School at 190 Norway Street Claremont: The former Liquor Store at 367 Washington Street

The former Liquor Store at 367 Washington Street Colebrook: UCVH Parking Garage at 181 Corliss Lane

UCVH Parking Garage at 181 Corliss Lane Concord: NHNG Reservation at 1 Minute Man Way, Building M

NHNG Reservation at 1 Minute Man Way, Building M Hanover: Richmond Middle School at 63 Lyme Road

Richmond Middle School at 63 Lyme Road Keene: Former Liberty Mutual Building at 62 Maple Avenue

Former Liberty Mutual Building at 62 Maple Avenue Laconia: Lakes Region Community College at 379 Belmont Road

Lakes Region Community College at 379 Belmont Road Manchester: Memorial High School at 1 Crusader Way

Memorial High School at 1 Crusader Way Milford: Milford Armory at 1 Union Square

Milford Armory at 1 Union Square North Conway: Kennett High School at 409 Eagles Way

Kennett High School at 409 Eagles Way Plymouth: Common Man Function Hall at 231 Main Street

Common Man Function Hall at 231 Main Street Rochester: Rochester Armory at 106 Brock Street

Rochester Armory at 106 Brock Street Salem: Salem Jr. High School at 206 Main Street

Salem Jr. High School at 206 Main Street Stratham: Cooperative Middle School at 100 Academic Way

Cooperative Middle School at 100 Academic Way Woodsville: Clifford Memorial Building at 65 South Court Street

An additional clinic open to veterans – including those not currently enrolled in the VA Health System – their spouses, and veteran caregivers will be available at the VA Medical Center at 718 Smyth Road in Manchester, NH.

Appointments at Booster Blitz locations are by appointment only. Walk-in appointments will not be taken. Individuals without an appointment are asked not to arrive at the Booster Blitz locations, so as to avoid delays.

Only booster shots will be available at Booster Blitz locations; first and second-dose vaccinations will not be offered.