Bookmobile gives out 20,000th book

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig joined representatives from the Manchester School District and Manchester Public Library to celebrate the 20,000th book given out by the Bookmobile to Manchester students.

The most recent iteration of the Bookmobile was established in 2018, with a new van offered by Quirk Auto in 2020 allowing the program to continue.

The 20,000th book was given out during a stop at Manchester Preschool at Bishop O’Neil center, one of dozens events each year for the service.

The mission of Bookmobile is to ensure that all children, regardless of their ages, have an opportunity to access and engage with books. The Bookmobile empowers children by improving their literacy levels and instilling reading happiness in them. The Bookmobile is staffed by librarians from Manchester City Library, educators from the Manchester School District, and community members passionate about sharing a love of reading and books with children of all ages.

Manchester School District Executive Director of English Learner Instruction Wendy Perron said the Bookmobile has been instrumental in helping children gain a love of reading who might not otherwise have gotten it given the convenience of the Bookmobile.

“Just getting books into the hands of students is so powerful, I think people underestimate the power of early literacy,” she said.

Others at the event, such as Manchester School District Data and Technology Educator Kelly Jobel, agreed with that sentiment.

“I think a parent told me one day that (the Bookmobile) gave them their kid the very first book they were able to keep in their home. They had been able to go to a library to get a book, but never able to keep it,” she said. “The Bookmobile builds steps in getting parents engaged in making reading important. Many families don’t get to go to a bookstore anymore, but it’s really important to get books into the hands of kids who want to see them and read them.

Mayor Craig remembered an older version of the Bookmobile from her time growing up in the Queen City. While that old Bookmobile may be long gone, to her knowledge the new one is unique in New Hampshire. She also noted from her time volunteering on the Bookmobile for the past several years that many families also look forward to seeing Manchester City Library Head of Youth Services Karyn Isleb during each visit.

“The impact that (the Bookmobile) has had on our community has been tremendous,” said Craig. “Families look forward to seeing Karyn as much as picking out a book. I’ve known Karyn from the library as well and she’s really all over the place. It’s really wonderful to see all the different ages of kids coming here and looking through the books to pick out the one they’re interested in to take home.”

