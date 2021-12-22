Bonilla nominated for Ward 5 BOSC seat

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 5 Alderman Tony Sapienza on Tuesday nominated Jason Bonilla to fill the vacant Ward 5 Board of School Committee seat.

The seat became vacant after recently re-elected Ward 5 Board of School Committee member Jeremy Dobson said he would be moving to New Boston.

The timing of Dobson’s move just weeks after his re-election triggered discussion as to whether there should be a special election. Traditionally, an alderman from the ward where the vacancy has occurred nominates a replacement, although there have been exceptions.

A motion to hold a special election was defeated, leading to Bonilla’s nomination on Tuesday and a pending confirmation vote at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s next meeting in January.

Ward 4 Alderman Jim Roy had no comment regarding Bonilla, but felt that it was “disjointed” to have the current board vote on the nomination and newly elected members of the board vote on the confirmation once they take their seats in January.

Sapienza said that the newly elected members are aware of the situation and are cognizant of what is needed to make a vote.

“We have an unfortunate situation that we were dealt, so we’re dealing with it as cleanly as we can,” he said. “People want to make a mountain out of a mole hill, that’s all that’s going on here.”

Ward 7 Alderman Ross Terrio asked if Bonilla’s employment with City Year would disqualify him from serving on the board as City Year works within the Manchester School District, but City Solicitor Emily Rice said that City Year was a vendor for the district and not the district itself, precluding any broad conflict of interest.

Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov, Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapienza and At-Large Alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur said they did not get any information on Bonilla prior to the vote.

Anthony Sapienza said that he only sent information to people who he felt would support the nomination. This led to a shouting match between Sapienza and Levasseur, culminating in Sapienza saying he also did not send information to Levasseur because he did not value his opinion just before Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig gavelled the meeting back to order.

Several members of the public spoke in support of Bonilla earlier in the meeting, sharing stories of his support of the city’s youth and the new perspective he would bring to the Board of School Committee due to his Hispanic heritage.

Bonilla has worked with City Year, a non-profit serving students in at-risk communities, since 2017.