Bolton-sponsored NHIOP poll shows Trump and Biden under 50 percent approval in NH

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) on behalf of John Bolton’s SuperPAC reveals troubling news for President Joseph Biden and former President Donald Trump among New Hampshire voters.

Over a thousand New Hampshire voters participated in the early May poll, with only 48 percent of voters identifying as Republicans have a “strongly favorable” opinion of Trump compared to 71 percent in a comparable poll done by NHIOP just prior to the election according to Bolton’s SuperPAC.

“That’s a big drop,” said Political Consultant Carter Wrenn on a Tuesday conference call with Bolton. “If you were sitting in a campaign looking at these numbers, you’d say that’s a big problem, we need to do something about that.”

The poll also indicated that 61 percent of New Hampshire Republicans disapproved of Trump’s personality and 46 percent said that Trump’s endorsement of a candidate was irrelevant.

Among those in the poll who had a “somewhat unfavorable” opinion of Biden, only 38 percent said they had a favorable opinion of Trump and only 37 percent of identified Republicans liked both his policies and personality.

Although Trump’s strong support has dropped, his overall support among identified Republicans has not. Trump’s “strongly favorable” and “somewhat favorable” responses among identified Republicans combined tallied 83 percent. A total of 53 percent of identified Republicans in the poll still liked his policies without liking his personality and 90 percent of identified Republicans say they would support him over Biden.

In the poll, voters overall had a more unfavorable than favorable view of Biden (51% unfavorable to 48% favorable), but favored him more than Trump (58% unfavorable to 41% favorable).

According to the poll, 47 percent of the respondents identified as Democrats, 48 percent identified as Republicans and eight percent identified as neither. The poll had a 2.8 percent overall margin of sampling error with a confidence interval of 95 percent.

Bolton served as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N during the George W. Bush Administration and National Security Advisor during the Trump Administration. Bolton left the Trump Administration after disagreements with Trump on policy issues, most notably the U.S approach on relations with North Korea.

In late May, NHIOP also conducted a poll on behalf of the conservative-leaning Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy putting Biden at comparable favorability levels (52% unfavorable to 47% favorable).

Among the respondents in that poll, 46 percent identified as Democrats, 45 percent identified as Republicans and nine percent did not identify with either major party. The poll had an overall margin of sampling error of 3.3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent.

More results from both polls, including additional questions in the Bartlett poll, from can be found below.



