MANCHESTER, NH – Police on Tuesday responded to an encampment under the Bridge Street Bridge near 195 McGregor St. at around 8:30 a.m. for a medical call.

A man, approximately 40 years of age, was found unresponsive by police, and pronounced dead by the medical examiner, who was called to the scene

An autopsy was to be performed, but police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.