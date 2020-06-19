Body recovered from the river in Merrimack identified as Manchester man

MANCHESTER, NH — The body of a man who disappeared into the Merrimack River in April has been recovered.

On June 17, 2020, at 6:15 p.m. Merrimack Fire and Police responded to a report that a kayaker in the Merrimack River discovered the body of a deceased male. Fire and Police responded to Mast Road behind the sewer treatment facility and met the kayaker who brought them to the body. The medical examiner’s office was requested to respond, and the body was removed.

On Friday June 19, 2020, Manchester Police public information officer Heather Hamel verified that following an autopsy the man’s identity was confirmed as Ronald McDonald, 27, of Manchester, the man who had gone into the river in April and who was never recovered after a lengthy search.

On April 2 rescuers were dispatched to the banks of the Merrimack River just below Granite Street near a homeless camp where friends of McDonald met them and told them that McDonald had initially suffered a medical emergency that left him disoriented. He entered the water once and was rescued by his friends. However, a short time later he reentered the water and began to swim away from shore, and was seen floating away with the current.

Attempts at that time to find McDonald were unsuccessful.