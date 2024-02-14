Body recovered from Merrimack River after report of a man jumping from Granite Street Bridge

MANCHESTER, NH – On February 13, 2024, at approximately 7:45 a.m., New Hampshire State Police contacted New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers regarding a possible drowning in the Merrimack River in Manchester.

Conservation Officers responded and learned from Manchester Police that a male had jumped off the Granite Street Bridge into the Merrimack River. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team and Sonar Team were activated and responded to the scene. New Hampshire Fish and Game Divers began searching the river around 11:15 a.m. At approximately 4:00 p.m., Fish and Game divers located the man’s body approximately 600 yards downstream from the Granite State Bridge. The name of the man is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind the public if you or someone you know is having mental health issues to contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by texting or calling 988.