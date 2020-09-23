Body pulled from Merrimack River in Hooksett

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

HOOKSETT, NH – Police in Hooksett are investigating the discovery of a body in the Merrimack River Wednesday.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 police were alerted to a body in the water seen under the Main Street bridge.

Hooksett police, assisted by NH Marine Patrol and Hooksett Fire Department, recovered the body. The NH Medical Examiner was also at the scene, and police say there is no evidence of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for Sept. 24 in Concord.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.