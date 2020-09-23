Body pulled from Merrimack River in Hooksett

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 Carol Robidoux News From Around NH 0

NH Marine patrol assisted with the recovery of a body from the Merrimack River in Hooksett on Sept. 23, 2020. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

HOOKSETT, NH – Police in Hooksett are investigating the discovery of a body in the Merrimack River Wednesday.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 police were alerted to a body in the water seen under the Main Street bridge.

Hooksett police, assisted by NH Marine Patrol and Hooksett Fire Department, recovered the body. The NH Medical Examiner was also at the scene, and police say there is no evidence of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for Sept. 24 in Concord.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

A body was found in the Merrimack River under the Main Street bridge in Hooksett. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
