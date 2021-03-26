Body of missing Lowell, Mass., woman recovered from Ossipee Lake

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, March 26, 2021, at approximately 2 p.m., the remains of Sinead Lyons, 41, were located in Ossipee Lake in the Town of Ossipee. The remains were identified by the Office of the New Hampshire Medical Examiner. Ms. Lyons was located by personnel of the New Hampshire Fish and Game during a coordinated search.

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, the New Hampshire State Police received information from the Lowell, Massachusetts Police Department regarding a missing person. She was last seen on or about March 11, 2021, wearing a white coat, white knit hat and black knee-high boots and walking a German Shepherd dog.

The New Hampshire State Police would like to thank the public for providing information leading to her discovery and to our partners in public safety who assisted in several coordinated searches.