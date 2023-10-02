Body of Manchester woman discovered along the Merrimack River

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have released the identity of a woman whose body was found along the shore of the Merrimack River on Sunday.

According to a police narrative, on October 1, 2023, at approximately 12 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications Unit received a call of a body that had been found along the shore of the Merrimack River in Manchester.

The Manchester Police and Fire Department, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene. The body had been located by a homeowner who reported the incident.

The victim has been identified as Ashlee Krauss, 29, of Manchester, a possible drowning victim.

The investigation is active and ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine her cause of death.

Marine Patrol is asking anyone who may have recently spoken to Ashlee or has additional details, to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov, or to call State Police dispatch at (603) 223-4381.