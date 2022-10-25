Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve $3M for affordable housing projects

MANCHESTER, NH – Last week, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve $3 million in federal funds to significantly increase the number of affordable housing units in Manchester through three projects.

With this funding, Lincoln Avenue Capital, a firm out of Santa Monica, CA, will construct two buildings of affordable housing, one at 351 Chestnut Street, the site of the former police station, and a second replacing a parking lot across the street at the corner of Chestnut Street and Merrimack Street. Together, these projects will create approximately 142 studio, one, and two-bedroom units, affordable for individuals at 0-60 percent AMI (Area Median Income).

The third project will create three new units of emergency housing for families experiencing homelessness at the Families in Transition Family Place Shelter at 167 Lake Ave.

“The City of Manchester is taking action and increasing much-needed affordable housing options for our residents including senior citizens, young professionals and families,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “These developments will transform the neighborhood and improve the lives of many. I’m grateful to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for their commitment to increasing affordable housing in our community.”

“All three of these projects are great examples of how beneficial public-private partnerships can be for our community,” said Jeff Belanger, Director of Planning and Community Development. “The demand to live in Manchester has never been greater, and these projects show how the City is working with federal and private partners to meet that demand for people of all incomes.”

This approval follows a similar Request for Proposal for $4.7 million from 2021, which funded upgrades to 101 units of housing at the NeighborWorks Elm Street Brownstones, 48 new affordable housing units at Kelley Falls through Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and the creation of 15 new supportive housing units through Waypoint and the Helping Hands Outreach Center.