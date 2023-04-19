BMA hears support for proposal that could increase housing stock

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A proposed zoning ordinance change that could make a major impact on the city’s housing stock received a special public hearing from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) on Tuesday night.

The amendment seeks to modify Article 3, Section 3.03 of the city’s zoning ordinance to reclassify what is an accessory dwelling unit and make it easier to create or construct accessory dwelling units.

Also known as ADUs, the concept of accessory dwelling units is basically just a secondary housing unit on a single-family residential lot. In the amendment, ADUs would be now be allowed attached to a single-family dwelling, above a garage or as a standalone structure in addition to how it is currently allowed within the ordinance: within a single-family dwelling or within a garage.

Other changes include the minimum ADU size would jump from 900 sq. ft from 750 sq. ft.. ADUs would also not be allowed within 10 feet of property lines, front yards or five feet from the principal structure if detached. Parking requirements would also decrease from one parking space per bedroom within the ADU to one parking space overall.

The amendment also would allow ADUs within a principal structure, garages or carriage houses to be created without a conditional use permit, which requires planning board approval.

Planning and Community Development Director Jeffrey Belanger told the BMA that there have been 25 ADU requests to the planning board since 2019.

Planning Board Chair Bryce Kaw-uh spoke in favor of the amendment, saying that most ADUs that come before the Planning Board are reasonable requests and that the proposal is actually just a good start, with more comparable efforts that could be done to address the state’s housing shortage.

“The amendment you’re considering is a simple, targeted modification of our existing rules that will help give some families and individual homeowners an easier time,” said Kaw-uh. “I ask that you vote in favor of adopting this amendment, and that you also think about other ways in which we could take bolder, more decisive action during our Land Use Code rewrite process. That process will be a generational opportunity for us, to unlock more of Manchester’s potential, and to tackle our housing crisis as well. So let’s not miss our chance.”

Planning Board Vice Chair Sean Sargent shared similar sentiments to Kaw-uh, also noting that making it easier to create ADUs raises property values and can keep family members living nearby.

“I urge this board to carefully consider and approve this proposed zoning amendment, recognizing the many benefits it can bring to our community, and to also think about other ways in which we can create more housing and more affordable housing for our residents,” he said.

No one spoke in opposition to the proposal, action on the proposal will be taken up at a future BMA meeting.