BMA/BOSC reactions to Tuesday’s “Beech Street pause” decision

Following Tuesday’s 8-6 decision by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen to request a pause on construction of the new Beech Street Elementary School, Manchester Ink Link e-mailed each member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Manchester Board of School Committee at the e-mails listed on the city and school district websites.
Here’s are the responses we’ve received as of Friday night. If more responses arise, we will add them as they become available.
Board of Mayor and Aldermen
Daniel Goonan – Ward 2
“Phase 1 was already approved, bonded, and will not impact residents tax rate. I certainly did my homework before I took office. I had no confusion about phase 1, or 2 which may be decades away, and the reasons the School Board made their decision. I didn’t expect a choreographed disinformation effort to confuse taxpayers. What was really sad seeing the Mayor so surprised by this effort from people that he depends upon. The Mayor did know that much of the information presented was incorrect and should take a firm stand to support our schools.”
Ross Terrio – Ward 7
Also, there is some confusion among the public on what the BMA voted on. Just to clarify we did NOT stop any rehab/additon work on any school building. We asked for a pause on any work to tear down any school buildings or build any new schools from the ground up. The school board believes that we don’t have enough classroom space. To put this into perspective, our district once had over 17,000 students and now is reported to have less than 12,000 students. We have lost about 1/3 of our students from the peak population.
Current through 2023 Legislative Session
Section 199:3 – Construction in Cities; Joint Building Committees
No schoolhouse shall be erected, altered, remodeled or changed in any city school district unless the plans have been previously submitted to the school board of that district and received its approval
All construction relating to schoolhouses in any city school district shall be done under the direction of a joint building committee which shall be established and chosen in equal numbers by the city council and the school board.(b) The chairperson of a joint building committee shall be chosen by a majority vote of the committee members.(c) Any vacancy in the committee membership shall be filled by the respective appointing authority on or before the close of the next regularly scheduled meeting of the appointing authority following the creation of the vacancy.(d) The joint building committee shall meet monthly and at other times as the chairman deems necessary.
The joint building committee shall have the following duties:(a) Oversee and decide all matters relating to any construction on schoolhouse buildings
Prepare and submit monthly status reports relating to construction progress to the city council and the school board.(c) Prepare and submit monthly financial reports relating to the total authorized construction budget and expenditures to date to both the city council and the school board.
All funds appropriated by the city council for construction of a new schoolhouse shall be administered by the appropriate joint building committee, and those funds shall be disbursed upon authorization of the committee until final acceptance of the schoolhouse by the city council.
Section 199:4 Transfer of Building.
Upon final completion of the new schoolhouse, as determined by the joint building committee, the committee shall vote to accept the building and transfer it to the care and control of the school board II. Whenever a schoolhouse shall no longer be needed for public school purposes the school board shall transfer its care and control to the city.
James Burkush – Ward 9
“I was surprised by it. The unfortunate thing is that it ends up being a waste of time since we have no legal standing to tell them how to spend money that has already been legally approved. The bonds passed, the money is theirs; in my opinion, the solicitor was very clear on that. So, we can’t direct them how to spend or direct them to do anything. To direct them to come in, we can ask them to come in to present to the board, but we can’t demand them to come in. The whole discussion was a waste because the motion has no standing.”
Board of School Committee/Manchester School District
Julie Turner – Ward 1
Karen Soule – Ward 3
“I am disappointed in the misperceptions that are in the community. It is very important that everyone has accurate information which is available on the school district website and if people have questions please reach out to administration and/or your School Board representatives. Please remember that the future of Manchester is our students and each and every one of them deserves to to be prepared to be productive, caring members of our community. This begins with investing in safe up-to-date facilities that reflect our current educational needs.”
Leslie Want – Ward 4
Jason Bonilla – Ward 5
“We celebrate leaders in history who paved the path to stand up to bullies, to stand up for their community, to stand up for what is just. What unfolded on Tuesday night was a clear example, a depiction of leaders flexing their seats, and intentionally creating false narratives to further divide us as a city government and to reiterate who’s “in charge” now. We are supposed to do this together, because when these decisions and work are not done collaboratively, we quickly lose sight of what is important – our community.
I was chosen by my community (Resilient & Beautiful Ward 5) to represent them on the Board of School Committee, so that we have a voice. I will not tolerate this game show, and continue to watch uneducated motions. Being an elected official is more than just attending city meetings. It is about being proximate to our people. We must refrain from spreading lies on our social media accounts and other platforms, but share facts and resources. I give it my all for the students of Manchester, they deserve more than just an “adequate” education, they deserve and exceptional one, what happened at the BMA meeting on Tuesday only instilled fear and uncertainty within our school staff, students and their families.
We teach to our kids to be advocates, and I will do what we preach, by not letting fear get in my way of making sure our families and children get everything they need to be the next leaders of this city. We need innovation, new ideas, new perspectives, and that is the greatest gift I can give … knowledge, because in the end that is our liberation.
I believe in our city, in the Board of Mayor and Alderman and the Board of School Committee. We all got elected, and I know we all have expertise, drive, and commitment that is needed to build a better Manchester for all.”
Chris Potter – Ward 7
“The facilities plan is designed to improve student performance. Reducing class sizes is a key factor in student performance, and we made excellent progress last term. We cannot bring down class sizes much further because there are not enough rooms at several schools. Renovating and expanding the middle schools lets us bring down class sizes to improve student performance.”
Jessica Spillers – Ward 8
“While I wasn’t a part of the original planning, I have seen and familiarized myself with the Long Term Facilities Plan. It is a shame that the BMA would try to pause this at such a critical time. It’s a disservice to Manchester, to our students, and to our educators. This plan has been well thought out and allows for relief in crowded schools and builds new schools to replace those that are already crumbling. For Ward 8, it (primarily) meant moving fifth graders to middle schools–providing relief to our elementary schools. Providing a building to teach in is one of the most basic needs we can meet for an educator/student, we have delayed for far too long in significantly updating our facilities. I hope that voters in the city recognize this tactic for what it is and understand that even if their student doesn’t attend a school that would be closed or even if they aren’t in the catchment area for Beech St. Elementary, that this pause would impact them in other ways. At the MBOSC, we care about our community and will continue to do all we can to lift up education in Manchester. It is what we have been elected to do.”
Bob Baines – Ward 9
“Both Boards will serve our community better when we work together with mutual respect. We have so much to do to address the needs of our students and teachers by creating a 21st-century learning environment in all our schools. The Phase One plan is a big step forward. Superintendent Gillis is an outstanding leader and has earned the support and respect of all our elected officials.”
Elizabeth O’Neil – Ward 11
“I think that the School District administration must continue with Phase One as planned. I applaud their consistent dedication to our families and students and look forward to continuing this good work. This decision was already approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in December. I encourage the BMA to engage in this work when invited in the future.”
Jim O’Connell At-Large
“I think that the resolution that was passed was regrettable and counterproductive. I was saddened that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen felt the need to go down that path. No effort was made to contact me as the Vice Chair or other board members or members of the administration in advance of that surprise motion. That motion doesn’t lend itself to collegiality or productive governance.
I am really concerned about the inaccurate portrayal of the Manchester School District and the long-term plan for our schools. It was a fact-free environment and many things that were said were extremely inaccurate. If a transcript were made of that meeting, there would be more red ink than black because there were so many things that were not true, half-true, etc.
There’s a need for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to be brought up to speed, and be given a fuller understanding of what the plan involves.
I mark that down to the fact that it was the first meeting of a new board and some members didn’t understand that there is a division of responsibilities and the Board of School Committee is responsible for the operation of schools in Manchester and that not only comes from the charter but also state statute.
We’re going to have to visit that topic so we can work productively together and we will work on that over the next few weeks.
The idea of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen issuing an edict to the Board of School Committee, not asking but rather demanding, first is not enforceable and my understanding was that was what was produced by legal counsel, and yet they still produced it.
This will be a topic of discussion at the next Board of School Committee meeting on Monday night and I will be advising my fellow board members to not conform to it. I do not support any pause to Phase One and given the rhetoric that has been heaped on our superintendent and by a minority of that board, I don’t support our superintendent going before that board in the matter that is requested.
Lastly, the city of Manchester needs and deserves good governance. I expect after this hiccup, we will find paths forward that will deliver great education to the People of Manchester not just from the Board of School Committee but also the Board of Mayor of Aldermen.”