Blue skies ahead for Blue Knights this spring

MANCHESTER, NH – Like their counterparts throughout the country, West High School’s spring athletes were denied a 2020 season due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This week, the Blue Knights ride again.

Girls Track

Head Coach:

Angela Nicholl (2nd year)

Returning Athletes:

“We did not have a season last year,” said Nicholl. “Some of the girls have done track in the past or in middle school, but it has been quite some time.”

Promising Newcomers:

Mya Joseph (Captain)

Ri’Anah Nsiona

Olivia Masewic

Abuk Teng (Captain)

“Mya is a talented hurdler, Abuk is going to be a beast in the shot put, and both Olivia and Ri’Anah are speedy,” said Nicholl.

Biggest Challenge:

“The small size of our team and limited meets.”

Expectations:

“That each girl will PR in their particular event and that we have a successful relay team,” said Nicholl. “We have a lot to look forward to this season and the girls’ positive attitudes, dedication, and natural talent will help them reach their goals.”

First 3 meets:

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. – Away vs. Pelham

Saturday, April 24, 2 p.m. – Away vs. Souhegan

Wednesday, April 28, 10 a.m. – Away vs. Sanborn

Girls Tennis

Head Coach:

Corri Wilson (1st season)

Returning Athletes:

“Junior Ella Hanson is the only returning player having played as a freshman two years ago, and she has some experience playing on a team,” said Wilson.

Promising Newcomers:

“Amber Mathison, Kyleigh Pierce, Nevaeh Spears, and Kailia Thomas are all sophomores with little to no experience, but have already caught on to the sport,” said Wilson. “Of the six newcomers, Helena Jackson (sophomore) and Prashna Ghalley (freshman) have been taking tennis lessons locally but have not experienced team play.”

Expectations:

“This season is intended to be the start of a rebuilding of the program after graduating several players last spring, and the current players not having the opportunity to play lastpring,” said Wilson. “My philosophy is one of keeping girls as involved and active as possible throughout their high school years. I am excited for the opportunity to teach them tennis which is not only great for their physical and mental health now, but also a life-long activity. I am already seeing tremendous growth in these girls who are eager learners who are enjoying the sport, and I look forward to supporting them as they develop into solid tennis players, teammates, and citizens.”

First 3 games:

Wednesday, April 21, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Souhegan

Friday, April 23, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Souhegan

Monday, April 26, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Trinity

Baseball

Head Coach:

Dan Colburn

Returning Athletes:

Eddy Sauzo Rojas

Jacob Plamondon

Izzy Lopez

Matt Labreque

Ethan May

Promising Newcomers:

Amar Douidi (Freshman)

Biggest Challenge:

“(The) health of the pitching staff,” said Colburn.

Expectations:

“To be above .500 and have a successful playoff run,” said Colburn.

First 3 games:

Wednesday, April 21, 4 p.m. – Away vs. Souhegan

Friday, April 23, 4 p.m. – Home vs. Souhegan

Tuesday, April 27, 12 p.m. – Away vs. Sanborn