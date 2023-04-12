Blue pinwheels a symbol of hope and vigilance during Child Abuse Prevention Month

MANCHESTER, NH – Every year, thousands of children in New Hampshire face sometimes unimaginable situations. City and State officials continue to respond to reports of child abuse and neglect as the number of cases persists.

During the month of April, Manchester Schools, other City Departments and community organizations are displaying blue pinwheels to draw attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month and to also represent the happy childhoods and bright futures all children should have.

On Tuesday Mayor Joyce Craig, Cliff Simmonds, Executive Director, NH Children’s Trust, Lt. Nick Georgoulis, Manchester Police Department Juvenile Unit, Dr. Jennifer Gillis, Superintendent Manchester School District, and Director Anna Thomas, City of Manchester Health Department came together at Highland Goffes Falls elementary school to remind the community that it requires the vigilance of so many to ensure safe, stable, and nurturing relationships and environments for all children, as well as to remind citizens it is their obligation to report suspected abuse or neglect.

NH Law requires any person who suspects that a child under age 18 has been abused or neglected must report that suspicion immediately to DCYF. (New Hampshire RSA 169-C:29-31).