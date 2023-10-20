Blue Knights making ‘notable’ strides

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester West High School boys soccer team is playing for now and building for the future.

The Blue Knights, fresh off a 2-1 road victory at Stevens on Tuesday, which improved their record to 4-11, now look to end the regular season with a statement win against 12-3 St. Thomas Aquinas when the teams face-off today at 4 p.m.

“The team has progressed in a notable way for sure,” said West head coach Fernando Martinez. “This season, we are lucky to have added more student athletes with experience on the field like (striker) Japhari Ramadhani and (midfield winger) Kombozi Amosi.”

The team’s captains this season include Sotir Agalliu, Kieran Fitzpatrick and Timmy Nguyen.

“They’ve brought us all together with a new mindset for the entire team, and words and actions matching during and after the game, not to mention during our practices and before our games,” said Martinez. “We’re practicing with more quality and a different formation, but most importantly we’ve been changing our mindset and (learning) how to enjoy the sport.”

In addition to the recent win against Stevens (7-8), the Blue Knights’ season is also highlighted by a 2-1 victory at Fall Mountain (4-10) on Sept. 7, a 3-2 road triumph at Manchester rival Derryfield (11-4) on Sept. 22 and a 6-0 walloping of Monadnock (0-15) on Oct. 6.

