Blue Jays cut four members of 2019 Fisher Cats

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Christian Williams (promotional photo)
Kacy Clemens. Promotional Photo/MiLB

TORONTO – On Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays organization cut 26 minor league players, including four that spent time with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 2019.

Perhaps the most famous name on the list is first baseman Kacy Clemens, son of former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens.

Kacy began the season platooning at first base for the Fisher Cats, but went back down to Advanced-A Dunedin after putting up a .145/.247/.169 slash line over 24 games with New Hampshire, collecting just two extra-base hits and seven RBI, with a strikeout to walk rate of nearly 3:1.

Another first baseman, Christian Williams, was also on the list. Williams came to New Hampshire from Dunedin in May, just as Clemens was heading in the opposite direction. During his 79 appearances with the ‘Cats, Williams wasn’t much better offensively (.228/.276/.342)

Whenever the season finally starts, the Fisher Cats will still have options at first base. Nash Knight has played just under half of his five-year minor league career at first (127 games), and can fill in at second even though he’s played mostly at the hot corner.

Cullen Large and Deiferson Bareto could also theoretically step in, with each playing two games each at first during their minor league careers, and Ryan Noda may get a shot after he supplanted Clemens as the primary first baseman in Dunedin last year (.238/.372/.418), leading the team in homers (13), doubles (27) and RBI (74) over 117 games, also collecting 14 stolen bases and 74 walks.

The other two cuts included pitcher Turner Larkins, who threw one inning of relief for the ‘Cats last season and infielder Jake Brodt, who went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts in two games in Manchester in late August.

About Andrew Sylvia 1624 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.