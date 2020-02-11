Bloomberg wins Dixville Notch

DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. – Even though he’s not on the ballot of either major party, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has won the first votes in the New Hampshire Primary.

Out of five voters in the small White Mountain municipality, three votes were cast for Bloomberg, one for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and one for former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The only Republican, Les Otten, wrote in Bloomberg.

“I feel that the Republican Party has left me. I’m interested in fiscal conservancy and climate change,” he said. “I was a Republican and I’m still a Republican. My vote is as it is.”

Dixville Town Moderator, Tom Tillotson also voted for Bloomberg, receiving a call from the candidate recently.

For Tillotson, China was a significant issue as well as the environment and a candidate that can unite Americans. He said that the five voters came to their conclusion independently.

“The electorate is tired of a divided country,” he said. “I think the candidates that will do best are the ones that bring people together instead of putting us into opposing camps to win, it’s all about solving problems.”