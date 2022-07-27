Blood drive organizers ask Manchester to “answer the call” this August

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive will mark its 39th year this August and on Tuesday, organizers kicked off organization efforts for the event by asking New Hampshire residents once again “answer the call” to blood donation at what has become the largest blood donation event in the United States.

The “answer the call” theme anchoring this year’s blood drive was exemplified by Manchester Police Department Officer Dan Doherty, who shared his story of when he was shot in the line of duty in 2012. Doherty hopes that his story will help give a human face onto the need for donating blood.

“(The Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive) is just an amazing event,” he said. “If blood wasn’t available for transfusions (in 2012), I wouldn’t be here today.”

Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive Co-Chair Stephen Singer honored Doherty with a small telephone trophy for his answering the call, as well as honoring Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig with a trophy to celebrate the City of Manchester’s victory in a competition of organizations last year to see who could donate the most blood.

Singer was grateful to Doherty and everyone in attendance at the kick-off event for their support of the blood drive, which commemorates the death of Gail Singer, the late wife of Merchants Automotive Group Owner Gary Singer.

“It’s really a community effort and I’m proud we can do so much to make this such a part of the Manchester landscape,” he said.

The event will take place at the Manchester Hilton Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information on the event can be found at gailsingermemorial.org. Donation appointments can be made in advance on that website or redcrossblood.org