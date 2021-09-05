Get your steps in: Manchester Police Fall Senior Walks start Sept. 13

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Community Affairs Division announces the 2021 Fall Senior Walks. These walks allow seniors to exercise, socialize and experience Manchester with Manchester police officers. Walks are held Monday mornings at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted. The walks are approx. 2-3 miles and take about one hour to complete.

Schedule:

September 13, 2021 Manchester River Walk – East

Meet at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot @ 101 S. Commercial St.

September 20, 2021 Rock Rimmon

Meet behind 327 Kimball St

September 27, 2021 Livingston Park

Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln.

October 4, 2021 Manchester River Walk – West

Meet at the rear of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St.

October 12, 2021 Weston Tower

Meet at the parking near the baseball field across from Trinity High School

October 18, 2021 Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail

Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St

October 25, 2021 Rockingham Rec Trail

Meet at CVS, 271 Mammoth Rd. Please do not park against building

November 1, 2021 Livingston Park

Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln

November 8, 2021 Massabesic Lake Trail

Meet in the paved parking lot off Londonderry Turnpike

Just south of the Massabesic Traffic Circle

November 15, 2021 Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail

Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St