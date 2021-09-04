Capra, Orimoloye Lead Offense but Sea Dogs Sweep Fisher Cats

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Manchester, N.H. – Vinny Capra and Demi Orimoloye led the offense, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) dropped a doubleheader to the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox Double-A affiliate) on Friday night by scores of 8-3 and 9-2. Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit three homers, driving in a combined seven runs in the twinbill for Portland.

Game 1: Casas homered twice, driving in five runs, to lead the Sea Dogs to an 8-3 victory over the Fisher Cats.

Capra drove in the three New Hampshire runs in the bottom of the fifth, doubling after a single by Chris Bec, a double by Nick Podkul, and a walk to Tanner Kirwer.

Josh Winckowski (W, 7-3) allowed three runs in five innings to pick up the win for Portland. He allowed four hits, walked four, and struck out six. Rio Gomez worked two frames of scoreless relief.

Mike Ellenbest (L, 1-4) took the loss. New Hampshire relievers Parker Caracci (2.2 IP) and Sean Rackoski (1.0 IP) combined to retire the 11 batters they faced.

Game 2: Casas homered again and Ronaldo Hernandez drove in three runs with a pair of doubles as Portland won 9-3.

Down 9-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Fisher Cats scored a pair of runs. Capra was hit by a pitch and L.J. Talley walked. Consecutive singles by Orimoloye and Brock Lundquist plated runs to make it 9-2.

Victor Santos (W, 5-2) earned the win, working into the sixth inning. Johnny Barbato (L, 2-4) worked the first four innings for the Fisher Cats.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. An Atlas Fireworks Show will follow the game. The teams will also play a doubleheader on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium