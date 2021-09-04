Capra has 3 hits but Fisher Cats fall

MANCHESTER, NH – Vinny Capra had three hits including a double and a run scored, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) fell 7-1 to the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire was held scoreless until the bottom of the ninth inning. Portland starter Jay Groome (W, 1-0) in his Double-A debut, shut out the Fisher Cats over five innings, allowing only two hits, striking out ten. Enmanuel De Jesus followed with four innings in relief for his first save.

The Fisher Cats (49-54) scored in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases on a single by Capra, a single by LJ Talley, and a hit-by-pitch of Kevin Vicuna. Demi Orimoloye singled home the run to break up the shutout.

Portland (60-45) took the lead in the top of the third inning with a two-run single by Cameron Cannon and a two-run homer by Triston Casas for a 4-0 lead.

Kole Cottam homered off New Hampshire starter Luis Quinones (L, 2-4) in the fifth to make it 5-0.

After a hit-by-pitch in the top of the ninth, Casas hit his second home run of the game, and fifth of the series, to make it 7-0.