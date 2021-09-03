Sununu health update: Tests reveal bleeding ulcer caused flu-like symptoms

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire Governor’s Office Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick released the following statement regarding Sununu’s condition late Friday after two previous updates.

“Tests have confirmed that a bleeding ulcer caused the symptoms the Governor has been experiencing this week. After blood transfusion today, he is doing much better. He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood. As a blood donor himself he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same.”

The governor on Thursday tested negative or COVID after traveling around the state and then to Kentucky early in the week. On Friday Sununu returned to Portsmouth Hospital for further testing after his symptoms were not getting better. He was later admitted to the hospital where he received the bleeding ulcer diagnosis.