Sununu admitted to Portsmouth Hospital for evaluation for flu-like symptoms

UPDATE 9/3 4:48 p.m. – New Hampshire Governor’s Office Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick released the following statement regarding Sununu’s condition.
CONCORD, NH – On Friday, the governor’s Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick confirmed that Gov. Chris Sununu had been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital after arriving earlier in the day for evaluation. Sununu began experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this week, and since tested negative for COVID-19 three times:
“Governor Sununu has been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital this afternoon for additional testing. He is in good spirits and confident in his care,” according to a statement issued by Millerick just after 2 p.m. Friday.
In the morning Millerick said Sununu went to Portsmouth Hospital as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms. Note: Further updates will be provided via press release.