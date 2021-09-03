Sununu admitted to Portsmouth Hospital for evaluation for flu-like symptoms

UPDATE 9/3 4:48 p.m. – New Hampshire Governor’s Office Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick released the following statement regarding Sununu’s condition.

“Tests have confirmed that a bleeding ulcer caused the symptoms the Governor has been experiencing this week. After blood transfusion today, he is doing much better. He is extremely grateful to the staff at Portsmouth Hospital for their outstanding care and to everyone who donates blood. As a blood donor himself he is happy he paid it forward and grateful to all who do the same.”

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, the governor’s Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick confirmed that Gov. Chris Sununu had been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital after arriving earlier in the day for evaluation. Sununu began experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier this week, and since tested negative for COVID-19 three times:

“Governor Sununu has been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital this afternoon for additional testing. He is in good spirits and confident in his care,” according to a statement issued by Millerick just after 2 p.m. Friday.

In the morning Millerick said Sununu went to Portsmouth Hospital as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms. Note: Further updates will be provided via press release.