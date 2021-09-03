Sept. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 444 positive results with 31 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

Note, there will be no update on Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. The next update will be issued on Tuesday, September 7.

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, September 3, 2021, DHHS announced 444 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 264 people who tested positive by PCR test and 180 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,120 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (98), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (75), Merrimack (52), Strafford (42), Belknap (27), Cheshire (26), Carroll (21), Grafton (13), Sullivan (13), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (31) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 129 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 108,713 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 3, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 108,713 Recovered 104,167 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,426 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,120 Current Hospitalizations 129

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.