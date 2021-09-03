Police seeking help finding 25-year-old man

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Kurt Bernard. Bernard was last seen in the area of Dunbarton Rd. on September 1, 2021 around 10:30 PM.

Bernard is described as thin, 5’10” tall with long hair and one side of his head shaved.

Bernard may be going by the name “Nova Renee Wick.”

Bernard has mental health concerns. He also has a medical condition that requires medication. There is great concern for his safety.

Anyone who sees Bernard should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.