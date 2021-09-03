Man arrested for alleged child upskirt recording at Mall of NH

On September 1, 2021 Manchester Police arrested 39-year-old Robert Torre of Manchester in connection with an incident that took place at the Mall of New Hampshire in June.

On June 25, 2021, a woman reported that while at the Mall, she noticed a man walking behind her juvenile daughters with what looked to be a lunchbox. One of her daughters was wearing a skirt at the time, and the man was moving the box back and forth in the direction of the girls, and appeared to be pointing it underneath the girl’s skirt.

The woman immediately confronted the man and saw what she believed to be a recording device in the pocket of the lunchbox.

Through the subsequent investigation, Manchester Police were able to identify Torre and get a search warrant for his home. During the search of Torre’s residence several electronic devices were seized. Videos found on these devices substantiate the initial report that Torre was attempting to take video up the juvenile victim’s skirt.

Torre was charged with one count of Violation of Privacy (Attempted). He will be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on October 6, 2021.