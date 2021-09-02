Sept. 1 DHHS COVID-19 update: 372 positive results with 26 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, DHHS announced 372 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 177 people who tested positive by PCR test and 195 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,963 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (93), Merrimack (47), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (43), Belknap (29), Grafton (27), Strafford (22), Cheshire (19), Carroll (16), Sullivan (7), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (26) and Nashua (19). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-two new cases.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 112 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 108,021 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 1, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 108,021 Recovered 103,638 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,420 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,963 Current Hospitalizations 112

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.