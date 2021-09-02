Man in black robs Varney Street convenience store

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for a man in black who robbed a local convenience store late Wednesday night.

On September 1, 2021, at approximately 8 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the Varney Street Quick Stop, 323 Varney St., for a report of an armed robbery.

Police learned that shortly before 8 p.m. a male walked into the store, went to the counter and pointed a gun at the clerk. The robber pulled out a brown bag and demanded money. The robber was able to get an undetermined amount of cash before leaving on foot.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the robber, who was covered from head to toe with only his eyes showing. He is described as a white male, with a thin build, wearing a black sweatshirt with white slits on the inside of the arms, black pants, grey sneakers, black beanie cap with a USA flag, red glasses and a black mask.

If anyone has any information about this crime or knows who this individual is, call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.