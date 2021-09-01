Timothy Dow takes on assistant principal role at Beech Street Elementary

MANCHESTER, NH – Timothy Dow has been selected as the new assistant principal at Beech Street Elementary School. Dow joins the staff at Beech Street after its former assistant principal, Kelly Newman, was promoted to the school’s top job last month.

Dow has worked in Manchester School District for seven years, first as a third-grade teacher at Parker-Varney Elementary and most recently as the director of the Bridge Academy and adult education. The Manchester native received his undergraduate degree from Keene State College and his Masters in Education Administration from Grand Canyon University.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Beech Street community, and am very excited to meet all of our students, families, and staff,” Dow said. “I am proud to be a Beech Street Bobcat and cannot wait for the new school year.”