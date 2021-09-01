NH Film Festival postponed for second year

PORTSMOUTH, NH – New Hampshire Film Festival (NHFF) announced on Wednesday that the 20th Annual New Hampshire Film Festival will be postponed once again given the ongoing COVID-19 situation. As arts venues and community events begin to implement new protocols across the country, the festival is unfortunately unable to maintain those safety measures due to the scale and scope of the multi-day/multi-venue event.

Originally scheduled for October 2020 and postponed to October 2021, the 20th anniversary edition will shift yet again to a to be determined date in 2022.

“While we are confident that our country will soon be able to put COVID-19 in the past, we will be closely assessing this progress so as to properly navigate and plan our return,” says New Hampshire Film Festival executive director Nicole Gregg. “We are upset to find ourselves in this extremely difficult position, but our deeper concern lies with the filmmakers, attendees, supporters, partners and sponsors who continue to struggle with the ongoing pandemic. We look forward to reaching the other end of the rainbow together so we can finally unite as a community once again. Until then, we hope you will join us in continuing to support our venues, communities, artists, and local businesses any way you feel you safely can.”

