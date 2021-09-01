Live music Sept. 2-5: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd
- Chris Gardner / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Ryan Bosse / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Craig Fahey / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd
- John Chouinard / Gauchos (Manchester) / 6-9pm
- Tim Kierstead / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Fraga / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
- Johnny Friday Duo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 7pm
- EXP Band / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm
- Town & Country / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th
- Max Sullivan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3-5pm
- Caribbean Vibes with Jermaine / Millyard Brewery / 4pm
- Matt Luneau / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Songs with Molly / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- Cashwood / Bonfire (Manchester) / 8pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th
- Craig LaGrassa / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 12 noon
- Jeff Mitchell / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30-6:30pm
- Peabody’s Coal Train / Shaker Village (Canterbury) / 4pm
- Malcolm Salls Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 5pm
- Abrielle Scharff / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes.
Featured EVENTS:
- CRUISIN’ DOWNTOWN (Manchester) – Saturday, September 4th from 10am-4pm / www.cruisingdowntownmanchester.com
- 20th Anniversary Cruising Downtown classic car show. The popular Labor Day weekend event has traditionally featured a wide variety of classic, antique, hot rod, and specialty cars, trucks, and motorcycles. With approximately 1,000 unique vehicles on display, Cruising Downtown is expected to attract over 30,000 people, young and old, for a fun, family-friendly day. Bands include Speed Trap, Permanent Vacation, Stuck in Time, and more!
- MUSIC: DUELING PIANOS WITH THE FLYING IVORIES (Derry) – Thursday, September 2nd at 7:30pm / www.labellewinery.com
- COMEDY: TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com
- Featuring Jim Colliton, Jason Merrill, and Jeff Koen. This is an indoor show with table seating.
- FAIR: HOPKINTON STATE FAIR – Thursday Sept. 2nd through Monday, Sept. 6th / www.hsfair.org
COMEDY: KERRI LOUISE at Chunky’s (Manchester) / www.chunkys.com
- Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4 at 8:30pm. Kerri Louise can entertain any audience with her warmth and razor-edge wit. So it’s no wonder that Kerri was a regular correspondent on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Because of that, Kerri was asked to be on the very first episode of The Dr. OZ Show. NBC took Kerri all the way to the finals in the show Last Comic Standing. Her performance on that show prompted The Women’s Entertainment Network to make her the star of their new reality show called “TWO FUNNY”. Kerri’s guest appearances include Comics Unleashed, The Montel Show, NBC’s Access Hollywood, The Apprentice, ABC’s The View, Comedy Central, and VH1.
- MUSIC: TAKE 4 at The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant (Manchester) – Friday, September 3rd from 9:30pm-12:30am / Find the event on Facebook
- TAKE 4 was created with the goal of being the life of the party, playing songs that you can’t help but want to dance to. Their different musical tastes have led them to having one of the most diverse and entertaining setlists in the region. The band is determined to entertain anyone of all ages who comes out to see them, offering music of all kinds from the ’50s, up to the most current songs on the radio. Take 4 sets themselves apart by focusing on the tastes of the audience and not just playing songs they enjoy or what reflects their own individual tastes. They do this with an exceptional rhythm section and top-notch vocals while interacting with the audience in ways that few groups can.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / September 10-26
- The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.
ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE (Eagles Tribute band) / September 16th at 7:30pm
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY: JIM COLLITON – September 10th at 7:30pm
- Jim is a confused middle-aged man who can spin soccer games, school drop-offs, and lunches into his comedy material based around his life as a dad and husband.
SUSAN WERNER – September 11th at 7:30pm
- As audiences will testify, Werner’s been knocking it out of the park – or concert hall – all around the U.S. for twenty years. Renowned as a charismatic performer, she’s known above all for challenging herself to conquer new styles, almost like mountaintops, every few years.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
2021/22 Season to be announced on social media on Labor Day!
- 18 theatre shows in 12 months!
