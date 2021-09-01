Live music Sept. 2-5: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd

Chris Gardner / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ryan Bosse / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Craig Fahey / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd

John Chouinard / Gauchos (Manchester) / 6-9pm

Tim Kierstead / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Fraga / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Johnny Friday Duo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 7pm

EXP Band / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Town & Country / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th

Max Sullivan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3-5pm

Caribbean Vibes with Jermaine / Millyard Brewery / 4pm

Matt Luneau / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Songs with Molly / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Cashwood / Bonfire (Manchester) / 8pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th

Craig LaGrassa / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 12 noon

Jeff Mitchell / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30-6:30pm

Peabody’s Coal Train / Shaker Village (Canterbury) / 4pm

Malcolm Salls Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 5pm

Abrielle Scharff / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes.

Featured EVENTS:

CRUISIN’ DOWNTOWN (Manchester) – Saturday, September 4 th from 10am-4pm / www.cruisingdowntownmanchester.com 20th Anniversary Cruising Downtown classic car show. The popular Labor Day weekend event has traditionally featured a wide variety of classic, antique, hot rod, and specialty cars, trucks, and motorcycles. With approximately 1,000 unique vehicles on display, Cruising Downtown is expected to attract over 30,000 people, young and old, for a fun, family-friendly day. Bands include Speed Trap, Permanent Vacation, Stuck in Time, and more!



MUSIC: DUELING PIANOS WITH THE FLYING IVORIES (Derry) – Thursday, September 2nd at 7:30pm / www.labellewinery.com

COMEDY: TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com

Featuring Jim Colliton, Jason Merrill, and Jeff Koen. This is an indoor show with table seating. FAIR: HOPKINTON STATE FAIR – Thursday Sept. 2 nd through Monday, Sept. 6 th / www.hsfair.org COMEDY: KERRI LOUISE at Chunky’s (Manchester) / www.chunkys.com Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4 at 8:30pm. Kerri Louise can entertain any audience with her warmth and razor-edge wit. So it’s no wonder that Kerri was a regular correspondent on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Because of that, Kerri was asked to be on the very first episode of The Dr. OZ Show. NBC took Kerri all the way to the finals in the show Last Comic Standing. Her performance on that show prompted The Women’s Entertainment Network to make her the star of their new reality show called “TWO FUNNY”. Kerri’s guest appearances include Comics Unleashed, The Montel Show, NBC’s Access Hollywood, The Apprentice, ABC’s The View, Comedy Central, and VH1.



MUSIC: TAKE 4 at The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant (Manchester) – Friday, September 3rd from 9:30pm-12:30am / Find the event on Facebook

TAKE 4 was created with the goal of being the life of the party, playing songs that you can’t help but want to dance to. Their different musical tastes have led them to having one of the most diverse and entertaining setlists in the region. The band is determined to entertain anyone of all ages who comes out to see them, offering music of all kinds from the ’50s, up to the most current songs on the radio. Take 4 sets themselves apart by focusing on the tastes of the audience and not just playing songs they enjoy or what reflects their own individual tastes. They do this with an exceptional rhythm section and top-notch vocals while interacting with the audience in ways that few groups can.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / September 10-26

The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE (Eagles Tribute band) / September 16th at 7:30pm

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY: JIM COLLITON – September 10th at 7:30pm

Jim is a confused middle-aged man who can spin soccer games, school drop-offs, and lunches into his comedy material based around his life as a dad and husband.

SUSAN WERNER – September 11th at 7:30pm

As audiences will testify, Werner’s been knocking it out of the park – or concert hall – all around the U.S. for twenty years. Renowned as a charismatic performer, she’s known above all for challenging herself to conquer new styles, almost like mountaintops, every few years.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

2021/22 Season to be announced on social media on Labor Day!

18 theatre shows in 12 months!

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.