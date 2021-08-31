Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with Ida showers moving in later

Tuesday, August 31, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be cloudy & cooler, moisture from Ida moves in late tonight until 11 a.m.

Weather News

Ida’s impact for southern New Hampshire: Rain late Wednesday night until 11 a.m. Thursday. Peak Sustained Winds 15 mph. Peak Wind Gusts: 20 mph. Total Rainfall: 1″-2″

5-Day Outlook Sept. 1 – Sept. 5

Today: Cloudy with a passing shower late in the afternoon High 76 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some rain late from Tropical Rainstorm Ida Low 61 Winds: WNW 5-15mph

Thursday: Periods of rain ending from Tropical Rainstorm Ida. Some afternoon sun and not as warm. High 69 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Clearing and comfortable Low 56 Winds: N 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunny & pleasant High 75 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 77 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Labor Day weekend looking comfortable and dry. Much better than Memorial Day & July 4th weekends!

Image/NH State Parks website

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 6.9 feet (MLLW) 07:41 AM. Low 2.0 feet (MLLW) 01:47 PM.

