Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with Ida showers moving in later

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
Weather News
Ida’s impact for southern New Hampshire: Rain late Wednesday night until 11 a.m. Thursday. Peak Sustained Winds 15 mph. Peak Wind Gusts: 20 mph. Total Rainfall: 1″-2″
5-Day Outlook Sept. 1 – Sept. 5
Today: Cloudy with a passing shower late in the afternoon High 76 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some rain late from Tropical Rainstorm Ida Low 61 Winds: WNW 5-15mph
Thursday: Periods of rain ending from Tropical Rainstorm Ida. Some afternoon sun and not as warm. High 69 Winds: NNE 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Clearing and comfortable Low 56 Winds: N 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 74 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny & pleasant High 75 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear Low 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds High 77 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Labor Day weekend looking comfortable and dry. Much better than Memorial Day & July 4th weekends!
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 6.9 feet (MLLW) 07:41 AM. Low 2.0 feet (MLLW) 01:47 PM.
