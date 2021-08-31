Police leveraging American Rescue Funds to add foot patrols, crime-fighting initiatives

MANCHESTER, NH –The Manchester Police Department is dedicated to fighting violent crime and making this city a safer place to live. With that sentiment in mind, the department is rolling out some new crime reduction initiatives.

Beginning this week, Manchester Police will be assigning foot patrols to neighborhoods throughout the city. These efforts will be in conjunction with added investigative resources directed at violent crime cases. These new initiatives are part of the agency’s CompStat360 initiative and supported through the Violent Crime Reduction Program within the American Rescue Plan funding. This includes more funding for proactive investigations targeting repeat offenders, as well more resources for our detectives to conduct intensive follow-ups on these sort of cases.

“Along with these resources, the Manchester Police Department will be holding community meetings on a monthly basis,” says Chief Allen Aldenberg. “We are asking for the support of the citizens and ask that residents come to these meetings. It is a chance to talk about concerns, ask questions, and report suspicious activity. Preventing and reducing crime involves everyone and if we work together, we can make a difference.”

These new initiatives couldn’t be more timely, as they come on the heels of two weekend gunfire incidents.

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Amory Street and Montgomery St for reports of shots fired. Witnesses told arriving officers that a large group of people were on Amory Street and a few of the people appeared to be arguing. Witnesses then heard multiple shots fired and people were seen running behind the Gossler Shopping Plaza. Several shell casings were located but there were no injuries reported.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Beech and Laurel Streets for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers arriving on scene located multiple spent shell casings in front of 141 Laurel St. The building itself as well as three parked vehicles had also been struck by bullets. A witness reported hearing several loud bangs and then saw two dark-colored sedans speeding east on Laurel Street. There were no reports of injuries.

“This criminal behavior is unacceptable,” says Chief Aldenberg. “To fire a gun recklessly in the city is both irresponsible and extremely dangerous, and the Manchester Police Department will not tolerate it. Our officers are working tirelessly to find the people responsible for these acts.”

Anyone with information about these recent incidents is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.