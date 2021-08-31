Mowers will officially announce 2022 run next Wednesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Next Wednesday, 2020 New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican Nominee Matt Mowers will officially announce that seek New Hampshire’s First Congressional seat again in 2022.

Mowers will make the announcement at an event starting at 5:30 p.m. at Murphy’s Taproom on Elm Street, across from SNHU Arena.

Now living in Gilford, Mowers served in the U.S. State Department under the Trump Administration. After earning the 2020 GOP nomination, he lost in the General Election to Democratic nominee and incumbent Chris Pappas.

Mowers joins Julian Acciard, Tim Baxter, Karoline Leavitt, and Gilead Towne as announced candidates for the GOP nomination.